Blame tax cuts for the nation’s soaring debt

In a Sunday editorial, the Review-Journal cried about the national debt and how soaring interest payments will do terrible things to progressives’ “cherished domestic spending programs.” The paper glossed over tax cuts implemented under George W. Bush and Donald Trump, which did nothing but exacerbate this debt. I guess the idea is that debt is OK if it means more money for rich people.

The paper correctly says choices will be more difficult as time moves on. But one of those choices might be some hefty additional taxes on those same rich people.