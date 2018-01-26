Bob Dole a worthy recipient of Congressional Gold Medal

Every single day I think of the lessons that Bob Dole taught me about service, loyalty, healthy debate and professional competence.

President Donald Trump watches as Speaker of the House Rep. Paul Ryan, R-Wis., awards former Sen. Bob Dole the Congressional Gold Medal. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

I was so excited to read your recent wire-service story “Dole receives Congressional Gold Medal.” Bob Dole is one of the last true “statesmen.” He understands the complexity of governance and is open to relevant facts and opinions. I know this because I worked for Senate Majority Leader Robert J. Dole in Washington, D.C., while studying at Emporia State University in Kansas.

Sen. Dole provided my letter of recommendation to attend Officer Candidate School in the U.S. Army. After serving in the military, I moved to Southern Nevada and have worked hard for 28 years for the city of Las Vegas. Every single day I think of the lessons that Bob Dole taught me about service, loyalty, healthy debate and professional competence. Like Bob Dole, I, too, am a 100 percent disabled veteran. His mentorship provided me with the tools I needed, and I am thankful every day for them.

I am not sure if Sen. Dole could be elected in today’s political environment. My good friend Warren Hardy says it is “like he stood solidly still with the appearance of having moved to the left.”

If you want a real hero today, then you might want to pick Bob Dole.