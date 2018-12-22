Border wall could compete with the Great Wall of China

AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell

I don’t think we’re thinking outside the box … er, wall … about this wall. Just think about the Great Wall of China. It is the biggest, most beautiful wall ever. People come from all over the world to walk on it. We could have the same thing if we build a big, beautiful wall, too.

Instead of going to China and spending their money there, people would come to our wall and spend their money. There would be hotels and restaurants and amusements parks all along the wall. And people who get over or under the wall could have jobs there, too.

It would be an economic boom and a world attraction. It would be beautiful.