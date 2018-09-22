Both sides must be heard after accusations against Kavanaugh

The full Senate was set to vote on Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation next week, until Christine Blasey Ford, a California college professor, publicly came forward accusing Kavanaugh of sexual assault in high school 36 years ago (“Kavanaugh accuser talks to newspaper,” Monday Review-Journal). The legal and moral issues are whether the allegation is “probable” or “possible.” Possible means that it may or may not have happened, while probable means it is more likely than not to have happened.

President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh, testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, for the third day of his confirmation hearing to replace retired Justice Anthony Kennedy Sept. 6, 2018. (Alex Brandon/AP, File)

To decide, both accuser and accused must have their day in public under sworn testimony.

The public hearing should be done quickly. Ford and the Democrats can’t dictate the timeline for Kavanaugh’s confirmation.