Breaking up NV Energy’s monopoly will help consumers

It’s no wonder NV Energy wants a “no” vote on Question 3. If I were the CEO taking home $5 million a year, I would be giving the same advice. But because I’m just a middle-class person living in an average-sized home with a pool — paying more than $400 this month to this energy company — I think I’ll vote my pocketbook.

I will be voting “yes,” with the intention of finally breaking up a monopoly that has overcharged the public for years. When the 1,500-square-foot house we owned was vacant for several years 15 years ago, I kept the house at 90 degrees. When I received bills of more than $200, I asked company representatives to check the reasons. They said the meter was running perfectly. Ridiculous for a non-occupied dwelling.

I will take my chances with another company. There must have been some reason several large casino companies have been willing to pay millions of dollars to get out from under the yoke of NV Energy.