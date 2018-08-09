Brett Kavanaugh is unfit for the Supreme Court

It is unacceptable for wealthy, connected organizations to stack our courts to suit their own needs.

Brett Kavanaugh. (AP Photo/Dennis Cook, File)

President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee cannot be confirmed for multiple reasons. Brett Kavanaugh is on record stating that he believes a sitting president should not be subjected to any criminal investigation for as long as he/she holds office. Mr. Trump is currently being investigated for serious crimes, and the investigation may end up before the Supreme Court. I believe that conflict of interest explains itself.

The crimes being investigated include conspiring with a foreign adversary, so he should not be making any life appointments to the courts.

Finally, Judge Kavanaugh was pre-selected by private entities with monied interests in the decisions of our courts. It is unacceptable for wealthy, connected organizations to stack our courts to suit their own needs.