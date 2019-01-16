Brian Greenspun’s delusions

Creators.com

In his Sunday insert in the Review-Journal, Sun owner Brian Greenspun wrote quite an arrogant put-down of the Review-Journal. He declared the Sun’s circulation was just as wide as the Review-Journal’s. If Mr. Greenspun is so confident in his “news” paper, I’d suggest he dissolve the joint-operating agreement and go ahead and independently sell his Sun subscriptions. That would be proof he could survive in the free market. Consider this a challenge, Mr. Greenspun.