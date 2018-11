Gov. Brian Sandoval. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Not only was soon to be departing Gov. Brian Sandoval a RINO, but he sold out the Republican Party, just as Victor Joecks described in his Sunday column “A tale of contrasting legacies.”

Democrats will be dominating state government for decades as a result of Gov. Sandoval. Higher taxes, more crime, more illegal immigration and more homelessness are just around the corner. Nevada is rapidly heading into oblivion, which should concern anyone who values their paycheck.