Build Interstate 11 around the east side of Las Vegas

The current situation with Project Neon’s “Main Event” highlights the need to get on the ball with Interstate 11 planning around Las Vegas. When complete, Project Neon will help with current traffic flow through Las Vegas, but elimination of this bottleneck is ultimately the only solution.

There is currently no practical way to avoid the Spaghetti Bowl if you are north- or southbound on the east side of the Las Vegas Valley. Routing I-11 south of Lake Las Vegas, through the west side of the Lake Mead National Recreation Area, east of Dutchman Mountain, and connecting to Interstate 15 north of the Las Vegas Motor Speedway is the only practical way to keep traffic heading north or south toward Salt Lake City or Phoenix out of the Spaghetti Bowl bottleneck. (Traffic heading to and from the Reno area can avoid the Spaghetti Bowl by using the beltway.)

Let’s get on with it. It’s going to take time to overcome the political and environmental hurdles that will undoubtedly come up by routing Interstate 11 close to the Lake Las Vegas community and Lake Mead.