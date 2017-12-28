Letters

Bundy judge made the right call on mistrial

Carolyn Boyle Las Vegas
December 27, 2017 - 9:00 pm
 

U.S. District Judge Gloria Navarro showed great wisdom regarding the Cliven Bundy case. She is an exemplary judge, and we are fortunate to have her.

