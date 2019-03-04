Bus option best for Maryland Parkway

Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Public transportation in Clark County is always focused on how to better move the tourists from the airport to the resorts. The Regional Transportation Commission is currently considering three options for Maryland Parkway, and all three options address moving people from McCarran International Airport to downtown Las Vegas. In my opinion, the bus option provides more flexibility, allowing branch lines from Maryland Parkway to the Strip and other parts of the valley, thus providing public transportation to all county residents as well as tourists.

Whichever option is chosen, local residents need to be considered also.