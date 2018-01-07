California highway sign prank spurs prompt action

As a lifelong Californian (56 years) who in September managed to escape to Las Vegas, where I bought a condo by the Strip, I found myself shaking my head when I read the Wednesday article by Review-Journal reporter Jesie Bekker: “Welcome sign’s message turns roadside detraction.”

It turns out that over the weekend, two “Welcome to California” signs on freeways headed to Nevada were done over with the following message; “OFFICIAL SANCTUARY STATE: Felons, Illegals and MS13 Welcome! Democrats need the votes!” California officials quickly moved to take down the language.

Interesting, right. Also interesting that when average Californian citizens ask for help from their government, help rarely comes. If it does, it comes at a snail’s pace. Yet, when there’s the slightest chance that felons, illegals and MS13 might possibly be offended, well, the government acts at breakneck speed.

Guess California has its priorities. Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem to be with average, law-abiding and hard-working people. How shameful.