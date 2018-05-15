California officials are off their rockers mandating solar panels on new homes

Friday’s Review-Journal included an article about California requiring solar panels on new houses. The article said the solar panels would cost, an average, $9,500 and that the panels would save $19,000 over 30 years.

How stupid does California think its potential homebuyers are? How stupid is the California government? Stupid or deceitful. Adding $9,500 to a 30-year mortgage at 5 percent interest will cost about $19,000 over the life of the loan. There is no savings. Not to mention, the solar panels are not going to last 30 years without repair or replacement.

This is just another tax imposed by California.