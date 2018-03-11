California officials think they can ignore any law they don’t like

Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Let’s say, for the sake of argument, that so-called assault weapons were made illegal by federal law. Would liberals such as Oakland mayor Libby Schaaff and California Gov. Jerry Brown be silent if states such as Montana declared themselves “sanctuary states” with regard to firearms (“Lawsuit over California sanctuary policies coming,” Wednesday Review-Journal)? Something tells me they would not.

We are all expected to follow laws in the United States, even (especially) our elected leaders. You do not get to pick and choose which laws you follow and ignore others because it is politically fruitful. If you don’t like a law, try to change it. But understand that the desire to change the law does not give you the right to break existing law.