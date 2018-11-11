California, the sequel

Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Nevada just elected our Jerry Brown and Barbara Boxer look-alikes. So for those of us from California, it’s easy to predict what’s next for us here.

■ Sanctuary state and city status, attracting thousands of new illegal residents who will be encouraged to gain voting status due to passage of Question 5.

■ Exploitation of the incestuous relationship between politicians and public union workers, with workers getting even higher wages and retirement benefits, while helping to keep “their” politicians in office.

■ Rising taxes and regulations, sending businesses out of state.

■ Millions poured into schools for administration and teacher unions, while taking away school choice for students in poor areas.

I’ve seen this movie before. The sequel could be worse.