California transplants bring the state’s problems to Nevada

They move here to avoid the tremendously high tax rates, but end up voting for the same political party that caused them to move.

Hayne Palmour IV/San Diego Union-Tribune via AP

There is a huge influx of seniors leaving California for Southern Nevada because they can no longer afford the taxes on their retirement income, nor the property taxes and the gas taxes. They are moving here in droves.

For all you senior citizens that have moved here, please pay attention. You move here to avoid the tremendously high tax rates, but end up voting for the same political party that caused you to have to move. Where will you move when the Democrats raise your Nevada property taxes — which they have already tried to do — and make it impossible to afford to live here? North Dakota? Then you can vote them in up there and make it impossible to afford to live there, also.

Please. I don’t want to have to move again.