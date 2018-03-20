California transplants welcome in Nevada …

… but they should leave their nutty ideas in the Golden State

Hayne Palmour IV/San Diego Union-Tribune via AP

I keep hearing about California being a sanctuary state. I have a problem with that.

I’ve been in Nevada since 1959, and I’ve noticed that every time California does something, our state lawmakers pass the same law or something pretty similar to it. I have no problem with people leaving California to move to this great state. But I do have a problem with them bringing their political ideas. After all, they are the very ones who voted in the California nut cases.

If we’re not careful, we’re going to be as sad a state as California. Don’t let these transplants ruin this state, too.