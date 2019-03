Hayne Palmour IV/San Diego Union-Tribune via AP

California Gov. Gavin Newsom commutes the death sentences of death row prisoners after saying he would, despite being against the death penalty, obey the will of the people, who had endorsed capital punishment at the polls. He further shows that Democrats don’t give a hoot about what the people want. They are going to decide, and tough darts to those who don’t like it.

I hope — though I won’t hold my breath — that the people show their ire at polls for his disdain for them.