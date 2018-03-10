Letters

Candidate for Clark County sheriff has plenty of good ideas

Bruce Feher Las Vegas
March 9, 2018 - 9:00 pm
 

I read Mike Shoro’s Monday article on sheriff candidate Gordon Martines (“Ex-detective announces run for sheriff”). Why, in every article about Mr. Martines, do you demean him by pointing out how many times he unsuccessfully ran for sheriff of Clark County?

Abraham Lincoln ran 11 times before he was elected and went on to become the 16th president of the United States.

I personally know of the detective’s platform. He has a record of getting the job done and has many fine points that need to be presented to the voters. Give the man a break, please.

