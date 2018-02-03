Can’t Democrats even clap when Donald Trump urges people to stand for the national anthem?

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

I watched the State of the Union address and, as usual, I was disgusted. I understand that things might break along party lines when it comes to not standing for opposing views on taxes, immigration, etc. But what really makes me nauseated is that half of our leaders cannot get off their butts to applaud when the president talks about standing for the national anthem.

This should not be about free speech. This is about respect for our country. They certainly stand on the election trail. If they cannot cross party lines to approve of someone urging us to stand for our anthem, they should resign or move.