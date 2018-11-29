Capitalism has been a boon to humanity

No other system has improved so many areas of life for more people.

AP Photo/Alan Diaz

Interesting facts: A U.S. teenager working 15 hours a week at minimum wage is in the top 20 percent of wage earners in the world. Obesity is a bigger problem than hunger in the world thanks to capitalism. Life expectancy worldwide in the 19th century was about 30 years old. Capitalism played a major role in bringing today’s life expectancy to nearly 70.

I oppose “crony capitalism,” under which corporations partner with government to stifle competition. But to date, no other system has improved so many areas of life for more people.