Carbon tax proposal presents many questions

Al Hartmann/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP

The Sunday commentary “Carbon tax will save us from disaster” left a lot of details to be considered.

First, if the tax is passed, companies will need to consider whether it is cheaper to reduce carbon output or to pay the tax. Either way, they will just increase prices and pass it on to customers. Second, who will monitor carbon output, assess and collect the tax and then pass on the proceeds to U.S. families? The answer is either an expanded government agency or a new one. So any revenue will be reduced by the expense of enforcement, thereby reducing any benefit for American families.

Worst-case scenario, companies will pay the tax and carbon output won’t be reduced. The supposed creation of 2.1 million jobs in the first 10 years will most likely be government jobs, and taxpayers will foot this expense.

This is not a solution. It’s just a feel good-approach to the problem.