Carbon tax would be a killer for Nevada consumers

Have Nevada voters seriously considered the consequences of their actions? NV Energy spent tens of millions to oppose Question 3 and convince voters to keep its monopoly. At the same time, voters decided via Question 6 to increase renewable energy mandates even though alternative sources are more expensive.

Now I’m reading letters to the Review-Journal glorifying carbon taxes on fossil fuels. This would affect energy bills and prices at the pump. While some may have sufficient income to support higher energy bills, lower-income Nevadans would be hurt the most.

If you want to see what these new carbon taxes would cause, look no further than France and the rioting in the streets. Higher taxes have never driven innovation. Only lower-cost alternatives will cause new energy advances.