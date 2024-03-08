54°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

CARTOON: A Biden mash-up

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 7, 2024 - 9:02 pm
 
Updated March 7, 2024 - 9:54 pm

The state of the union.

Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a four-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTERS: Another school superintendent search
A. Diggins Henderson

If so much power is going to be given to the superintendent, I proposed he or she should be elected like the sheriff. This makes this person directly accountable to the voters.

(The Associated Press)
LETTER: Corruption in the courtroom?
John Neiman Las Vegas

Clarence Thomas has repeatedly failed to report a multitude of high-value gifts along with the fact that his wife, Gini, has a documented close relationship with Mr. Trump and the effort to overturn the 2020 election.

(Getty Images)
LETTER: Ignorance is bliss
Jerry Sturdivant Las Vegas

It’s become obvious that many people do not understand the student loan forgiveness program.

(Getty Images)
LETTER: A tale of two viewpoints
Kent Davidson Las Vegas

It is important to know that each extreme side cannot reason with the other. They cannot see what you see. They will not allow themselves to be convinced.

More stories
CARTOON: How California could end its drought
CARTOON: How California could end its drought
CARTOON: A strategic shift
CARTOON: A strategic shift
CARTOON: The rematch that the country dreads
CARTOON: The rematch that the country dreads
CARTOON: Not relevant
CARTOON: Not relevant
CARTOON: Joe’s mental acuity
CARTOON: Joe’s mental acuity
CARTOON: High court case
CARTOON: High court case