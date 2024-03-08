CARTOON: A Biden mash-up
Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a four-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.
Follow the yellow brick road?
We are allowed only to look at it from afar. Well, if no activity is allowed on the land, why do we need so many bureaucrats to administer it?
If so much power is going to be given to the superintendent, I proposed he or she should be elected like the sheriff. This makes this person directly accountable to the voters.
Clarence Thomas has repeatedly failed to report a multitude of high-value gifts along with the fact that his wife, Gini, has a documented close relationship with Mr. Trump and the effort to overturn the 2020 election.
It’s so sad that this is the best we have. It doesn’t appear that either of the leading candidates can do the job.
It’s become obvious that many people do not understand the student loan forgiveness program.
It is important to know that each extreme side cannot reason with the other. They cannot see what you see. They will not allow themselves to be convinced.
I’m old and old school. I’m considering not voting anymore. Ranked-choice voting will be the reason, if it’s passed.
After reading your Friday article “No Labels to plot future of third-party bid,” it became absolutely obvious who is behind this movement.
Why shouldn’t the people who refused or stifled the records request be held responsible for violating Nevada law?