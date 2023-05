President Biden and U.S. fiscal irresponsibility are helping China in its efforts to make the yuan the world’s currency.

President Biden and U.S. fiscal irresponsibility are helping China in its efforts to make the yuan the world’s currency.

President Biden and U.S. fiscal irresponsibility are helping China in its efforts to make the yuan the world’s currency.

Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.