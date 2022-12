The New York TImes choice of John Fetterman as one of its “Most Stylish People” is another example of its questionable credibility.

Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.