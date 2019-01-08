Cartoon attacking Pelosi is hypocritical

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

It is clear that Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez does not grasp the concept of “irony” very clearly. Drawing Nancy Pelosi as the Democratic House speaker and having her define compromise as “the Republicans do what we want” is both ironic and hypocritical. For the past eight years, the Republicans defined “compromise” as Democrats doing what the Republicans wanted. With the shoe on the other foot, they will now constantly whine about Democrats doing what they did for all those years.