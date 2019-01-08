Letters

Cartoon attacking Pelosi is hypocritical

Peter Hoegel Las Vegas
January 7, 2019 - 9:00 pm
 

It is clear that Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez does not grasp the concept of “irony” very clearly. Drawing Nancy Pelosi as the Democratic House speaker and having her define compromise as “the Republicans do what we want” is both ironic and hypocritical. For the past eight years, the Republicans defined “compromise” as Democrats doing what the Republicans wanted. With the shoe on the other foot, they will now constantly whine about Democrats doing what they did for all those years.

ad-high_impact_4
More in Letters
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
ad-infeed_1
ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like