CARTOON: How you know it’s hot outside
It’s a dry heatwave.
Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a four-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.
Bill he blocked would have solved the issue.
The possibility of parole is not justice. I hope members of the parole board turn down Robert Telles every time he come before them. He has shown zero remorse.
They must think the taxpayers who pay their salaries are dumber than dumb. Here’s a concept: They can buy their own damn tickets and turn it in as an expense.
A friend told me about an app where you can enter the medication into and it will give you the price for people without insurance.
When deciding on a candidate to choose, one of the first, and sometimes most important element is the impression of self confidence.
So, Mark Zuckerberg has now confirmed what those of us claimed almost 4 years ago; that the FBI, DOJ and Facebook (now Meta) committed election interference.
A federal judge has temporarily blocked the Biden administration’s Keeping Families Together executive order.
Was just pondering Vice President Kamala Harris’ “my values haven’t changed” assertion.
Even though I only learned who Jeff German was after watching the Robert Telles trial, I have learned so much more.
Kamala’s approach is similar to president Lyndon B. Johnson’s “Great Society.”