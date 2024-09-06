92°F
CARTOON: How you know it’s hot outside

September 5, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

It’s a dry heatwave.

Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a four-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.

Marlene Drozd Las Vegas

The possibility of parole is not justice. I hope members of the parole board turn down Robert Telles every time he come before them. He has shown zero remorse.

Monterey Brookman Las Vegas

They must think the taxpayers who pay their salaries are dumber than dumb. Here’s a concept: They can buy their own damn tickets and turn it in as an expense.

Kathy Wild Mesquite

A friend told me about an app where you can enter the medication into and it will give you the price for people without insurance.

Dan Carr Las Vegas

When deciding on a candidate to choose, one of the first, and sometimes most important element is the impression of self confidence.

Rick Kern Incline Village

So, Mark Zuckerberg has now confirmed what those of us claimed almost 4 years ago; that the FBI, DOJ and Facebook (now Meta) committed election interference.

Richard Kimmell Las Vegas

A federal judge has temporarily blocked the Biden administration’s Keeping Families Together executive order.

Eliza Ahad Las Vegas

Even though I only learned who Jeff German was after watching the Robert Telles trial, I have learned so much more.

