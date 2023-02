Americans are pressing the Biden administration for answers on the unidentified objects U.S. fighter jets have shot down.

Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.