An aerial view of housing development along South Odette Land and West Condotti Court in Summerlin, on Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2020. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

There is a very good possibility that the Legislature will place water-use limits on Las Vegas homeowners and, at the same time, there will be no limits on new housing developments in the region. Where is the logic in that?