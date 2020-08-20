97°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Letters

CARTOON: Listing too far

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 19, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

The giant left-wing platform.

Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.

MOST READ
1
NEVADA VIEWS: Your favorite Vegas restaurant is dead
NEVADA VIEWS: Your favorite Vegas restaurant is dead
2
Hotel owners facing ‘unprecedented wave’ of foreclosures, group says
Hotel owners facing ‘unprecedented wave’ of foreclosures, group says
3
VICTOR JOECKS: Coronavirus cases keep dropping. King Sisolak is promising new restrictions anyway.
VICTOR JOECKS: Coronavirus cases keep dropping. King Sisolak is promising new restrictions anyway.
4
Gaming icon sells Henderson mansion for $11.25M
Gaming icon sells Henderson mansion for $11.25M
5
Las Vegas hotel-casinos offer midweek deals to attract visitors
Las Vegas hotel-casinos offer midweek deals to attract visitors
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Joe Biden. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
LETTER: Biden, race and his VP selection
Leon Pitt Las Vegas

Mr. Biden apparently believes he is getting the best of both worlds, a woman and a person of color.