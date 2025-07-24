CARTOON: Locked away
A killer gets his due.
A killer gets his due.
Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a four-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.
