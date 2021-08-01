90°F
Letters

CARTOON: On the sidelines

By and / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 31, 2021 - 9:00 pm
 

The stunning withdrawal from the Olympics by Simone Biles was neither cowardly nor heroic. World-class athletes must compete under pressure, but her extraordinary maneuvers can be dangerous if not in the right frame of mind.

Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.

