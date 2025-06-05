CARTOON: Pulling the pin
Tick tock.
Tick tock.
Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a four-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.
Tick tock.
Tick tock.
Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a four-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.
A red flare for the convention authority, casinos and local officials.
Billionaires don’t care about taxes on tips.
As citizens, we deserve a competent president who can effectively lead and represent our interests.
Las Vegas Mayor Shelley Berkley and Gov. Joe Lombardo claim it’s not. The Trump administration claims otherwise.
Local teachers do not have dominion over their lessons because they do not have control over what is taught and how it’s taught.
No taxex in tips is huge in Las Vegas.
Just raise taxes on the rich.
Time to do the right thing.
The key is phonics.
These Ivy League schools need to act responsibly.