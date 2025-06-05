89°F
Letters

CARTOON: Pulling the pin

LETTER: Tourism numbers should be a concern
LETTER: Average Joe will benefit from GOP tax bill
LETTER: Of course it matters whether Joe Biden was up to the task
LETTER: Las Vegas a sanctuary city or not?
June 5, 2025 - 3:00 pm
 

Tick tock.

Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a four-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.

David Lyons Las Vegas

Las Vegas Mayor Shelley Berkley and Gov. Joe Lombardo claim it’s not. The Trump administration claims otherwise.

LETTER: Don’t blame teachers for reading woes
Daphne Grabovoi Henderson

Local teachers do not have dominion over their lessons because they do not have control over what is taught and how it’s taught.

