CARTOON: Scientists make a startling new discovery

LETTER: Goodbye to the penny
LETTER: Thinking outside the box on home ownership
LETTER: Dangerous drivers are a problem in Las Vegas
LETTER: Nevada dodges bullet on film tax subsidies
November 23, 2025 - 9:00 pm
 

The missing link.

Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a four-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.

LETTER: Goodbye to the penny
David Tulanian Henderson

No more “a penny for your thoughts”?

LETTER: Dangerous drivers are a problem in Las Vegas
Gabe Raad Las Vegas

Local police need our help. Similar to the Nevada DMV initiative to have us report unregistered vehicles, we need to be able to report dangerous drivers who are a threat to the safety of all citizens.

LETTER: Thoughts on the special session
Steven Ginther Mesquite

Lawmakers do the right thing by killing film tax subsidies, corporate homeownership bills.

LETTERS: NV Energy hits rooftop solar
Brian Covey Las Vegas

NV Energy officials are coming after private rooftop solar owners claiming we don’t cover our share of the infrastructure needed to operate their company.

