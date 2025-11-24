CARTOON: Scientists make a startling new discovery
Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a four-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.
No more “a penny for your thoughts”?
Let’s have a debate about new approaches.
Local police need our help. Similar to the Nevada DMV initiative to have us report unregistered vehicles, we need to be able to report dangerous drivers who are a threat to the safety of all citizens.
Nevada didn’t need to join a long line of states that have been suckered into handouts for the film industry.
Lawmakers do the right thing by killing film tax subsidies, corporate homeownership bills.
As Barney Fife would say, “Surprise, surprise, surprise.” And yet everyone knew it was no surprise.
NV Energy officials are coming after private rooftop solar owners claiming we don’t cover our share of the infrastructure needed to operate their company.
The mentality that says Nevada doesn’t restrict personal freedoms has rendered our streets unsafe for its citizens.
One has to wonder if Mr. Trump’s military-age son, Baron, or his military age granddaughter, Kia, will be volunteering for military duty as a patriotic American now that a new war is on the horizon.
People fleeing New York City or any other high-tax, high-cost-of-living locale are welcome here. But they should remember why they left when they vote here.