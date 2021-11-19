CARTOON: Spending addiction

President Biden signs the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill, adding hundreds of billions to our $29 trillion national debt while dedicating only $110 billion to roads, bridges and major projects.

President Biden signs the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill, adding hundreds of billions to our $29 trillion national debt while dedicating only $110 billion to roads, bridges and major projects.

