CARTOON: The debate
Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a four-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.
Whether you are a Democrat or Republican, you should be scared. Enjoy this Fourth of July. It may be your last.
The time for a new generation of leaders is now.
Biden, the dead fish.
The most important take away from the debate could be this. Mr. Trump — on an adversarial network with biased moderators — gave many Americans a view of the real Joe Biden.
Why not invest in programs that have success stories and that work rather than fund the same old, same old system that has not been successful and will continue to flounder?
Donald Trump and Sam Brown are extremists. These are two men who would sooner throw your vote away if it’s not for them.
And the Supeme Court goes along.
These so-called CBO budget experts, if in the private sector, would be put out on the streets for their incompetence.
A woman has the right to an abortion up to 24 weeks. In fact, no one in Nevada can take away the right to an abortion, including Mr. Brown.
Isn’t it fascinating that signatures are excruciatingly validated and litigated when it comes to appearing on the ballot, but ignored once the actual voting takes place?