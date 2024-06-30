98°F
President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
LETTER: The debate disaster
Douglas Bell Henderson

The time for a new generation of leaders is now.

President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
LETTER: Trump exposes the real Joe Biden
Howard Claeson Las Vegas

The most important take away from the debate could be this. Mr. Trump — on an adversarial network with biased moderators — gave many Americans a view of the real Joe Biden.

Sam Brown, Republican candidate for U.S. Senate. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rooki ...
LETTER: A dangerous combination
Donna West Las Vegas

Donald Trump and Sam Brown are extremists. These are two men who would sooner throw your vote away if it’s not for them.

(AP Photo/LM Otero, File)
LETTER: Missing the mark
Bob Valentine Las Vegas

These so-called CBO budget experts, if in the private sector, would be put out on the streets for their incompetence.

(AP Photo/Don Ryan, File)
LETTER: Just sign here
Brad Davis Henderson

Isn’t it fascinating that signatures are excruciatingly validated and litigated when it comes to appearing on the ballot, but ignored once the actual voting takes place?

CARTOON: Flexing flabby muscles
CARTOON: Not so peaceful
CARTOON: Axis of evil
CARTOON: International scourges
CARTOON: Devilishly hot
CARTOON: Like sands through an hourglass …