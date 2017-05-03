ad-fullscreen
Letters

Case of ex-judge Steven Jones highlights why taxpayers become cynical

Tony Adams Las Vegas
May 2, 2017 - 9:00 pm
 

Let me get this straight: ex-Judge Steven Jones and his cohorts swindle $2.9 million from investors. He’s given a 10-year sentence but serves only two years and still gets a $120,000 a year pension for life. Really? How ridiculous is that? I’m sure it took the people he cheated much longer than two years to acquire the money they lost and they didn’t get a pension for it or even an apology.

Mr. Jones’ pension should’ve been voided upon conviction or least used to pay for restitution to his victims.

This is what’s wrong with government officials. Way overpaid, vote themselves pay raises at every turn, then leave office, or prison, with golden parachutes. Yet, no one in office will change the rules because they know they’ll benefit down the line, as well.

Fix this before you consider raising our taxes at your whim.

TOP NEWS
