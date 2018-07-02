Catherine Cortez Masto, Jacky Rosen grandstanding with trip to the border

We have an immigration problem here. Let Texas take care of its own problems.

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

I just read that U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto and U.S. Rep. Jacky Rosen were in Texas reviewing immigration lockups. I thought these folks were elected in Nevada. We have an immigration problem here. Let Texas take care of its own problems.

Also, Sen. Cortez Masto said that these facilities “look like our prisons.” As an attorney, Sen. Cortez Masto should know what a detention center looks like. She, of course, is trying to pull at the heartstrings of the voters by implying that these illegal immigrants are being mistreated. But crossing the border is illegal and violates our laws. Anyone doing so is deemed a criminal and arrested.

There are holding cells in every city in this great country, and I venture to say none is furnished like a suite at Caesars Palace. It’s time these politicians quit trying to pull the sympathy strings of the voters. Illegally entering the United States is a crime, pure and simple, and will be adjudicated in court. Enough already.