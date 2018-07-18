Catholics, abortion and Steve Sisolak

Steve Sisolak. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

I’m a Las Vegan and a proud, devout Catholic. I also believe strongly that reproductive health care choices are personal and ought to be made free from government interference. As such, I was appalled to see the July 8 column by Victor Joecks using my faith to attack Democratic gubernatorial candidate Steve Sisolak for supporting women receiving honest, accurate information about their reproductive health care.

The so-called “crisis pregnancy centers” Mr. Joecks applauds are actually fake women’s health centers that actively deceive women facing unplanned pregnancies by spreading false information. As a Catholic, I believe it is immoral and unkind to present yourself as a source of help for a woman only to use information aimed to manipulate her into making a decision that only she will be responsible for.

At the heart of our Catholic faith is the belief that every individual is endowed with the inherent dignity to make their own moral decisions and not be coerced into a predetermined path. I believe these decisions are deeply personal and I trust women, not politicians, to make them. Mr. Joecks should do the same.