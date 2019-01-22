Dreamstime

I am in total agreement with Bruce Showers’ Jan. 18 letter (“One Ringy-Dingy”) about cellphones in the classroom. As a retired teacher, I volunteered in classrooms as a “coach” for more than two years at my local high school not too long ago. I was shocked to see how many students (even in an honors class) were so focused on sneaking in use of their cellphones during class time. Some would ask permission to use the restroom, only to get time to go use their phone.

I really believe that given a choice between their cellphone or getting an education, most Clark County School District students would choose their phone. Our superintendent and trustees need to consider following other school districts that now secure cellphones in special lock boxes during the school day.