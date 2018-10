AP Photo/Elliott Spagat, File

President Trump campaigned and won based on a promise to build a border wall. Congressional Democrats resisted. Now, thousands and thousands of immigrants are marching north en masse to cross the southern U.S. border. The Mexican government and U.S. Border Patrol may not be able to stop them.

Presidents from George Washington to Dwight Eisenhower have used their power to federalize troops to keep law and order and prevent mob rule. President Donald Trump will likely be next.