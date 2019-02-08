Change constitutional requirements to run for president?

Christian K. Lee/Las Vegas Review-Journal @chrisklee_jpeg

In reference to Marvin Saines’ Monday letter advocating changes in the constitutional requirements for becoming president of the United States, I’d like to offer a more simple solution.

Let’s not try to change our Constitution by adding new criteria for a person’s qualifications. Let’s set some minimum criteria for the voter instead. Voters must first earn a passing grade from a basic civics course.

And when candidates say they know more than our generals do, voters should demand that they explain in detail. Then you can vote.