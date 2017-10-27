City of Las Vegas should reatain pet shop restrictions

Our community doesn’t want to support, encourage, or subsidize the puppy mill industry in any way.

In 2015, the city of Las Vegas approved a restriction on pet shops, requiring them to source their companion animals from local shelters and rescues instead of the puppy mill trade. This was to become effective in 2018. Now, however, several council members wish to repeal this mandate.

Our town has a serious animal overpopulation problem whereby animals are euthanized every day for lack of a home. Taxpayers are impacted by this heavy burden.

With more than 80 assorted rescues, a large municipal shelter, and legal breeders conducting business, there should be no shortage of available pets. Additionally, Las Vegas would be one more town not supporting the puppy mill industry, where horrors abound for the animals who are victimized.

In September, the Centers for Disease Control announced a multistate outbreak of campylobacteriosis, which is a bacterial infection that can be transmitted via puppies to humans. The majority of cases were traced to Petland chain-store puppies and spread to 55 people in 12 states. It’s resistant to common, first-line antibiotics and can severely impact those with weakened immune systems such as infants, the elderly and those with cancer or other severe illnesses.

Elected officials have a duty to protect their constituents, and we have to wonder who they are choosing to support here: two pet stores that will still have viable businesses if this ban is passed or the thousands of residents whose tax money, health or pets are involved?

Our community doesn’t want to support, encourage, or subsidize the puppy mill industry in any way. Las Vegas recently demonstrated its capacity for kindness and we need to extend that compassion to include other species. I hope residents will contact city of Las Vegas council members and let them know this ban needs to go forward.