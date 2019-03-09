City shouldn’t tinker with the Las Vegas Senior Center

Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Shea Johnson’s March 2 Review-Journal article was an alert to seniors that the city Department of Parks and Recreation needs to know that we appreciate the Las Vegas Senior Center. They also need to know what a loss it will be for seniors if activities are cut back or eliminated.

The center may be 40 years old, but it is still functional and serves as a gathering place for many seniors to challenge themselves with projects and visit with people of a similar age who have similar interests. Without this senior center, many of those might become shut-ins with no accessible or convenient place to meet with others.

Combining services with a broader community in a “repurposed” center will eliminate the senior environment that exists now. While it is important for older people to be exposed to and interact with the younger generations, we also need a place where we can be with those of our own age.

As Mr. Johnson observed, “For hundreds who frequent the downtown facility, the Las Vegas Senior Center is a sanctuary of social interaction and activity.”