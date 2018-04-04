Clark County code enforcement priorities are all mixed up

Gavel and judge

Regarding your Monday story “Crackdown on short-term rentals spurs case spike”: How much time and money are we spending to enforce a code that 99 percent of the people don’t even care about. The Strip hotels do a good job fleshing the tourists coming to this town. Who really cares if a few people make a little money at their expense?

The real issue is code enforcement the county doesn’t do. Let me give you an example.

I live near Broadbent Blvd. and Tropicana Ave. Behind Apache Joe’s Bar and Grill, they started construction years ago on a housing project. Today, it’s nothing but a hole and a dust bowl. The people suffer every wind storm. The county is nowhere to be found.

My issue: Why aren’t county officials looking at their own “know your code requirements” and acting on them all over the county? The neighborhoods in this city are a mess, and if you don’t have an HOA or a gated community, you have only the county to depend on. I suggest the commissioners stop running for office and do their jobs.