North Las Vegas Constable Robert Eliason. Elizabeth Brumley Las Vegas Review-Journal

In response to recent stories about North Las Vegas Constable Robert Eliason: Correct me if I’m wrong, but I thought the constable’s job was to uphold the law, not break it for more than two years.

Now Mr. Eliason wants to get the Americans with Disabilities Act involved. Isn’t that just a slap in the fact to workers who have true disabilities? It shouldn’t apply to someone who makes more than $100,000 a year and who’s not qualified to do the job.