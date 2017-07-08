Clark County Commission shouldn’t have delayed decision on North Las Vegas constable

Never in all my life have I seen such cowardly behavior by elected officials. It seems none of the commissioners is willing to actually do the job he or she was elected to do

North Las Vegas Constable Robert Eliason appears before the Clark County Commission. Elizabeth Brumley Las Vegas Review-Journal

I attended Wednesday’s Clark County Commission hearings, specifically regarding the employment status of the North Las Vegas constable. It is no wonder nothing gets done in government.

Never in all my life have I seen such cowardly behavior by elected officials. It seems none of the commissioners is willing to actually do the job he or she was elected to do — that is rule by law, not by feelings, not by politics and certainly not by “he’s a good guy,” give him a chance.” Didn’t the commission already give him a chance to meet the qualifications?

The commissioners were so concerned about nullifying the voters that they failed to realize that is irrelevant. The only issue at hand was: Did the constable meet the requirements set in statute? End of story.

If commissioners can’t do the job they were elected to do, then they should all resign.