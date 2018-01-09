Clark County pedestrian deaths a result of carelessness, inattention

These pedestrians need to step up and use good judgment and stay off the cell phones when crossing the streets.

David Guzman Las Vegas Review-Journal @DavidGuzman1985

Why is the city wasting tax dollars on pedestrian safety when most of these people don’t care? They cross the streets wherever they want, sometimes 20 feet from a crosswalk and against the no-walk signal.

These pedestrians need to step up and use good judgment and stay off the cell phones when crossing the streets. I see people paying no attention at all while on a phone. In addition, the police need to step up and start giving tickets for jaywalking. I see people jaywalk right in front of the police and they don’t do anything about it. We need more support from the police to combat this problem.