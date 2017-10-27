Clark County School District already has potential leader in its midst

Ronda Churchill/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Another expensive nationwide search for the next superintendent of the Clark County School District? Remember Dwight Jones? Another financial fiasco.

Antonio Rael is already a district superintendent. We know him from his astounding work with turnaround Mojave High School. When he became principal, Mojave had a 40 percent graduation rate. A few years later, when Mojave was graduating 71 percent of its students, the district took notice and promoted Mr. Rael to area superintendent. Who could be more successful with this highly diversified, poorly funded school district?

Motivating students? Mojave has dedicated teachers in every area. There’s daily tutoring in every major subject. Amazing things happen in their science clubs. Drama and music? They’re happening at Mojave. Athletic teams? Winning coaches inspire our young athletes. Outstanding Honors and AP classes prepare our kids to succeed in colleges.

Mojave also has 100 dropouts and failing kids on computers taking online classes with tutors in every subject to help them earn diplomas, kids who would otherwise face life without hope. With a disproportionate number of needy, homeless kids, 100 percent of Mojave students have free breakfasts and lunches. Social services on campus provide clothing, extra food and other important services to help needy students stay in school and succeed.

No outsider can possibly lead this school district as well as Antonio Rael. He has already proven himself here in Las Vegas. He has transformed a challenging high school. I taught at Mojave before retiring and was privileged to be part of this dedicated, committed group of teachers and staff furthering the lives of 2,300 young people from all walks of life.